Cabinet briefing LIVE: Govt approves PLI scheme in auto, drone industry

Sep 15, 2021, Updated Sep 15, 2021, 3:20 PM IST

The PM Narendra Modi-led Cabinet has taken key decisions to provide much-needed relief to the telecom and auto sectors

Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur are holding a press conference to brief the media regarding decisions taken during the Union Cabinet meeting held today. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet has taken key decisions to provide much-needed relief to the telecom and auto sectors.

3:16 PM (7 minutes ago)

Scheme for auto sector & drone industry

Provision of Rs 26,058 Crore for PLI Schemes for Auto, Auto component Industry and Drone Industry; Rs. 25,929 Crore for Auto sector and Rs 120 crore for Drone Industry.

 

3:12 PM (11 minutes ago)

PLI scheme approved in auto, drone industries

3:11 PM (13 minutes ago)

PLI scheme approved in auto, drone industry: Anurag Thakur

  • Today, the govt has approved PLI scheme in the auto and drone industry
  • Over Rs 26,058 cr allocated for both these sectors for the next five years
  • Above Rs 25,000 cr allocated for the auto sector under this scheme  
  • 120 crore for the drone sector
2:58 PM (25 minutes ago)

Cabinet briefing starts shortly

