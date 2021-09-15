Cabinet briefing LIVE: Govt approves PLI scheme in auto, drone industry Sep 15, 2021, Updated Sep 15, 2021, 3:20 PM IST
The PM Narendra Modi-led Cabinet has taken key decisions to provide much-needed relief to the telecom and auto sectors
Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur
Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur are holding a press conference to brief the media regarding decisions taken during the Union Cabinet meeting held today. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet has taken key decisions to provide much-needed relief to the telecom and auto sectors.
Follow BusinessToday.In live blog for all the latest updates on Cabinet announcements.
3:16 PM (7 minutes ago)
Scheme for auto sector & drone industry
Posted by :- Manoj Sharma
Provision of Rs 26,058 Crore for PLI Schemes for Auto, Auto component Industry and Drone Industry; Rs. 25,929 Crore for Auto sector and Rs 120 crore for Drone Industry.
3:12 PM (11 minutes ago)
PLI scheme approved in auto, drone industries
Posted by :- Manoj Sharma
3:11 PM (13 minutes ago)
PLI scheme approved in auto, drone industry: Anurag Thakur
Posted by :- Manoj Sharma
- Today, the govt has approved PLI scheme in the auto and drone industry
- Over Rs 26,058 cr allocated for both these sectors for the next five years
- Above Rs 25,000 cr allocated for the auto sector under this scheme
- 120 crore for the drone sector
2:58 PM (25 minutes ago)
Cabinet briefing starts shortly
Posted by :- Manoj Sharma