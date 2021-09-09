CBDT extends Income Tax Returns filing deadline to December 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various other reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The due date of furnishing of return of income for the assessment year has been extended from September 30, 2021, to December 31, 2021, the ministry said.

The decision to extend the deadline has been taken after considering difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of Income Tax returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, 1961, the ministry added.

The continuous glitches in the new Income Tax portal caused difficulties to many taxpayers, forcing the government to extend the deadline till December 31. Before this, the deadline to file ITR was extended from July 31, 2021, to September 30, 2021, due to the 2nd Covid-19 wave in the country.

Due dates for filing of other reports of audit for Assessment Year 2021-22 are:

The due date of furnishing of the report of audit under any provision of the Act for the Previous Year 2020-21, which is September 30, 2021, as extended to October 31, 2021, on May 20, has been extended to January 15, 2022.

The due date of furnishing report from an accountant by persons entering into an international transaction or specified domestic transaction under section 92E of the Act for the Previous Year 2020-21, which is 31st October 2021, as extended to 30th November 2021, on May 20, has been extended to January 31, 2022.

The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is 31st October 2021, as extended to 30th November 2021, on May 20, has been extended to February 15, 2022.

The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is 30 November 2021, as extended to December 31, 2021, on May 20, has been extended to February 28, 2022.

The due date of furnishing of belated or revised Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which is 31st December 2021, as extended to 31st January 2022, on May 20, has been extended to 31st March 2022.

