CBDT extends Income Tax Returns filing deadline to December 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various other reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The due date of furnishing of return of income for the assessment year has been extended from September 30, 2021, to December 31, 2021, the ministry said.
The decision to extend the deadline has been taken after considering difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in the filing of Income Tax returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, 1961, the ministry added.
The continuous glitches in the new Income Tax portal caused difficulties to many taxpayers, forcing the government to extend the deadline till December 31. Before this, the deadline to file ITR was extended from July 31, 2021, to September 30, 2021, due to the 2nd Covid-19 wave in the country.
Due dates for filing of other reports of audit for Assessment Year 2021-22 are:
