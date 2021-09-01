scorecardresearch
Feedback

NCLT allows personal insolvency proceedings against Venugopal Dhoot

This comes a day after the ministry of corporate affairs secured permission to attach the property of Dhoot

Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot

THe National Company Law Tribunal today admitted a personal insolvency petition against the beleaguered promoter of Videocon Industries Ltd -- Venugopal Dhoot. This comes a day after the ministry of corporate affairs secured permission to attach the property of Dhoot. 

More details will be added soon.

