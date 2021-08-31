NCLT orders to attach Venugopal Dhoot's properties with immediate effect

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) today issued orders to attach assets belonging to Videocon Industries promoter Venugopal Dhoot in response to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' petition against the company under the Companies Act, 2013. The tribunal has ordered the authorities concerned to freeze movable and immovable properties, bank accounts, and Demat accounts, among others, belonging to Dhoot.

The tribunal has also issued directions to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Indian Banking Association to identify such assets and properties of the beleaguered promoter of Videocon Industries, which has been under corporate insolvency resolution process for over three years now.

Also read: NCLT to hear govt's petition against Videocon Industries today

Also read: Relief to Airtel as Supreme Court restrains govt from invoking bank guarantee

Also read: SC directs NCLAT to decide Videocon resolution matter on Sept 7