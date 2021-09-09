RBI quite optimistic about 9.5% GDP growth in FY22: Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das today said the central bank is quite optimistic about 9.5 per cent GDP growth in the financial year 2021-22.

Das said the central bank does not anticipate a scenario of high inflation getting generalised, and high asset prices not feeding price rise.

The RBI Governor, during a conversation with Financial Times - Indian Express, said he believes there is a scope for improvement in the functioning of IBC.

Das added that non-performing assets (NPA) levels of banks look manageable right now.

On the issue of cryptocurrencies, Das said the RBI has conveyed its concerns to the government. "...(We) need credible answers on private cryptocurrencies' contribution to the economy."

More details will be added soon.

With PTI inputs