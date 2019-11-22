Uddhav Thackeray to become new chief minister of Maharashtra, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar today said that the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have collectively decided that Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena has been chosen to lead Maharashtra as the new chief minister.

Pawar's statement came after the party met with the Congress and Shiv Sena in Mumbai to decide the alliance's final outcome. Top political leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress met nearly a month after assembly poll results were announced to finalise the formation of the new government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Pawar said, "There is no issue on the leadership, there is unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray's name. Uddhav will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra." He added that the parties will provide more details about government formation in a press conference tomorrow.

Maharashtra, which is currently under President's rule, is facing a political crisis after the Shiv Sena broke its ties with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The Sena broke its alliance with the saffron party after the latter declined to share the CM's post. The BJP and Shiv Sena fought the Assembly polls in alliance and won by 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member Assembly.

On the other hand, Congress and NCP, which were pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively, which takes the combined tally of the new alliance beyond the majority of 145 seats.

