Vipin Anand assumes charge as new Managing Director of LIC

Vipin Anand Monday took charge as the Managing Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Anand was appointed as LIC MD by the government last month.

Prior to this, he was in charge of LIC's western zone, comprising of 23 divisions, covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Earlier, he has also headed LIC's east-central zone headquartered at Patna.

During his service of more than 35 years, Anand has handled several important assignments in various capacities and departments. He was instrumental in setting up LIC's operations in Singapore and Bangladesh.

