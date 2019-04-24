Vizag Steel Plant eyes Rs 25,000 crore turnover in FY'20

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is targeting a sales turnover of Rs 25,000 crore and Saleable Steel production of 5.8 million tonnes during the current fiscal, an official release said Wednesday.

"RINL is targeting highest sales turn over of Rs 25,000 crores and a Saleable Steel production of 5.8 million tons during FY 2019-20," CMD of RINL, PK Rath said while inaugurating the All India Customers' Meet at Vizag.

RINL reported Rs 20,844 crore sales during the last fiscal.

He expressed confidence that this target would be achievable with the active support of RINL customers.

Director (Commercial) RINL, P Raychaudhury said the steelmaker is focusing on coastal shipping to further scale up the dispatches to various destinations.

