WhatsApp stickers: How to create, send Dussehra-Diwali 2019 personalised greetings

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has a long list of stickers for the festive season. Additionally, if you don't want to forward the same message to every contact, customised stickers can help add an extra touch in your Dussehra and Diwali greetings. WhatsApp hasn't officially introduced customisable stickers, but third-party apps offer the feature.

With the help of these third-party apps, users can create personalised stickers for WhatsApp. These third-party apps, which are freely available on both Android's Google Play and Apple's App Store, provide the user with an interface to create stickers with minimal or no photo editing. Users can also share their stickers with others.

Besides these third-party apps, WhatsApp has also provided a sample code that allows users to create sticker apps with no level of coding knowledge. To make your own sticker through the WhatsApp's sample code, your stickers image must meet the following requirements:

Each sticker image must have a transparent background. You can also use PNG image creator for doing the same for your images.

Stickers should not be bigger or smaller than 512x512 pixels.

Each sticker must be less than 100 KB.

Each sticker pack must hold a minimum of three and a maximum of thirty stickers.

Stickers must be capable of rendering on a variety of backgrounds, including white, black, coloured and patterned. For this reason, you must add an 8-pixel #FFFFFF stroke to the outside of each sticker.

There should be a 16-pixel margin between the actual sticker image and the edge of the 512x512 pixel canvas.

However, if all this is too complicated then one can download a third-party sticker maker app and create new stickers in fewer steps.

Step 1: Add images by selecting the existing ones or click new pictures with the camera.

Step 2: Select and fine-tune the image by selecting the areas for the sticker.

Step 3: Click on save and you have created your personal sticker.

Here's how to send WhatsApp stickers via Android phone:

Open WhatsApp Open the chat window of the person you want to send a sticker Tap the emoji face icon and then tap the sticker icon Browse for stickers and select the sticker of your choice Tap on the sticker to send it

Steps to send WhatsApp stickers via iPhone: