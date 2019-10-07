WhatsApp stickers: How to create, send Dussehra-Diwali 2019 personalised greetings

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has a long list of stickers for the festive season. Additionally, if you don't want to forward the same message to every contact, customised stickers can help add an extra touch in your Dussehra and Diwali greetings. WhatsApp hasn't officially introduced customisable stickers, but third-party apps offer the feature.
With the help of these third-party apps, users can create personalised stickers for WhatsApp. These third-party apps, which are freely available on both Android's Google Play and Apple's App Store, provide the user with an interface to create stickers with minimal or no photo editing. Users can also share their stickers with others.
Besides these third-party apps, WhatsApp has also provided a sample code that allows users to create sticker apps with no level of coding knowledge. To make your own sticker through the WhatsApp's sample code, your stickers image must meet the following requirements:
However, if all this is too complicated then one can download a third-party sticker maker app and create new stickers in fewer steps.
Step 1: Add images by selecting the existing ones or click new pictures with the camera.
Step 2: Select and fine-tune the image by selecting the areas for the sticker.
Step 3: Click on save and you have created your personal sticker.
Here's how to send WhatsApp stickers via Android phone:
Steps to send WhatsApp stickers via iPhone: