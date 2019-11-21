Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S allegedly explodes; company says fire 'customer induced'

One of the most reputed and popular smartphone brands in India, Xiaomi is in the spotlight after one of its smartphone caught fire and the company refused to take the blame. The Chinese tech company is facing criticism for alleged Redmi Note 7S explosion that is believed to be caused by a faulty battery.

Ishwar Chavhan, from Mumbai, has alleged that his Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S caught fire because of a manufacturing defect. Xiaomi, in a statement, clarified that the damage to the phone was "customer induced," reports The Times of India.

Chavhan, in a tweet, explained that he purchased the Redmi Note 7S on Flipkart in October. He claims that the newly-purchased phone suddenly caught fire. The phone wasn't charging at the time of the explosion and nor had been dropped at any point, he added. Chavhan suspects that the reason for the phone catching fire could be a manufacturing defect. He contacted Xiaomi's authorised store in Thane after the phone got burnt.

Five days after the company examined the phone, Chavhan stated that he was told there was some problem with the battery. He claims that the manufacturing defect led to the mishap and made a social media post, saying he was unhappy with the Xiaomi's after-sales service and the product.

When asked about the issue, Xiaomi in a statement said that the damage occurred due to "external force." The statement said, "At Xiaomi, quality of our products is of utmost importance. The trust that Mi Fans have shown in the brand for the past 5 years is a testament to that. We also take pride in having one of the strongest after-sales networks in the country with an aim to solve customer issues seamlessly. In this particular case, after careful examination, it was concluded that the damage was caused due to external force, and thus, classified under 'customer induced damage."

