B-school students on if they were the PM
B-school students on if they were the PM

Prioritise health, educational, industrial sector boost

Karanvir Gupta

Lack of adequate infrastructure facilities and accessibility are the stumbling blocks in the health sector.

 
 

Modi govt should simplify archaic laws

Increase simplicity and responsiveness of the ministries and coordination amongst the various ministries, especially the infrastructure related ones.
Govt should make policies to attract foreign investors

'If I were in Modi's shoes, I would make Arun Shorie next FM'

C. Rahul Pramod Goud, PGP 2013-15 Senior Coordinator, Alum Comm IIM Bangalore says If I were in Modi's shoes, I would make Arun Shorie the next Finance Minister.
'If I were PM, I would assign Commerce Ministry to Subramanian Swamy'

'If I were the PM, I would assign Finance Ministry to Arun Jaitley'

IIM's Bangalore Mitesh Karwa(PGP 2013-15) says if he was the Prime Minister, he would have assigned the key ministeries to following people:
'Deepak Parekh would have been FM if I were the PM'

Infrastructure development, power generation are big challenges

My first priority would be the socio-economic development of the country.
Modi must raise India's competitiveness in labour-intensive manufacturing

Microfinance sector expectations from Narendra Modi govt

Five issues that need to be addressed by the new government in the microfinance sector and for financial inclusion:
'If I were PM, I would confer telecom ministry on Yashwant Sinha'

IIM Bangalore's Nabyendu Mandal(PGP 2013-15) says If I were PM, I would confer the telecom ministry on Yashwant Sinha.
'If I were the PM, Arun Shourie would be given finance ministry'

Hitesh Agarwal from IIM Bangalore(Class: 2012-14) assign key ministries if he becomes the prime minister to the following:
