BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
US President Barack Obama made a plea for freedom of religion to be upheld in the country, where relations between Hindus and minorities have come under strain.
Addressing an India-US CEO summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Barack Obama committed a $4-billion financial package to set the ball rolling.
The country's top industrialists split among themselves issues of concern to the two countries and spoke on relevant areas only instead of speaking on all of them.
US President Barack Obama spent more than two hours in the open as the Chief Guest of the 66th Republic Day celebrations.
Cyrus Mistry of Tata Sons and David M Cote from Honeywell will co-chair the high-profile meeting. Industry captains from Indian and the US will attend the meeting.
"This visit is about a very, very high-end kind of symbolism and I am very comfortable with that and I am not looking at specific outcome," Mahindra told PTI.
The deal on nuclear cooperation that was stuck for almost seven years was signed during the term of former PM Manmohan Singh in 2008.
King Abdullah died on Friday after a short illness and has been succeeded by his elderly brother Salman, raising concerns about political stability in Saudi Arabia.
US President Barack Obama said that US Export-Import Bank would finance US $1 billion in exports of 'Made-in-America' products.
Close-up photographs revealed the words "Narendra Damodardas Modi" repeatedly embroidered into the fabric. Damodardas was Modi's father, a tea seller in Gujarat.
"We very much support India's ambitious goal for solar energy, and stand ready to speed this expansion with additional financing," US President Barack Obama said.
Both countries decided to resume talks on the Bilateral Investment Treaty and the 'Totalization Agreement', which will benefit millions of Indians working in the US.
Barack Obama left by Air Force One, the presidential aircraft, from the Andrews Air Force Base.
A senior official said that Modi is demonstrating willingness to break some of the older "truisms about wanting to have equal ties with all great powers".
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces