Barack Obama in India

Barack Obama prods India on religious freedom

Frank Jack Daniel | New Delhi
US President Barack Obama

US President Barack Obama made a plea for freedom of religion to be upheld in the country, where relations between Hindus and minorities have come under strain.

 
 

Modi, Obama root for greater business ties

Addressing an India-US CEO summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Barack Obama committed a $4-billion financial package to set the ball rolling.
India, US leaders discuss trade issues at CEO Forum

The country's top industrialists split among themselves issues of concern to the two countries and spoke on relevant areas only instead of speaking on all of them.
Obama breaks security protocol on Republic Day

US President Barack Obama spent more than two hours in the open as the Chief Guest of the 66th Republic Day celebrations.
India-US CEO forum to focus on Make in India

Cyrus Mistry of Tata Sons and David M Cote from Honeywell will co-chair the high-profile meeting. Industry captains from Indian and the US will attend the meeting.
Obama visit signals business opportunities: Mahindra

"This visit is about a very, very high-end kind of symbolism and I am very comfortable with that and I am not looking at specific outcome," Mahindra told PTI.
Breakthrough for India, US in civil nuclear deal

The deal on nuclear cooperation that was stuck for almost seven years was signed during the term of former PM Manmohan Singh in 2008.
Obama to cut short India visit, fly to Saudi Arabia: Report

King Abdullah died on Friday after a short illness and has been succeeded by his elderly brother Salman, raising concerns about political stability in Saudi Arabia.
Obama announces $4-bn investment in India

US President Barack Obama said that US Export-Import Bank would finance US $1 billion in exports of 'Made-in-America' products.
Indo-US relations take a giant leap forward

PM Modi's name-striped suit gave Michelle Obama stiff fashion competition

Close-up photographs revealed the words "Narendra Damodardas Modi" repeatedly embroidered into the fabric. Damodardas was Modi's father, a tea seller in Gujarat.
Obama seeks PM Modi's support for climate talks

"We very much support India's ambitious goal for solar energy, and stand ready to speed this expansion with additional financing," US President Barack Obama said.
Obama says US keen to step up trade with India

Both countries decided to resume talks on the Bilateral Investment Treaty and the 'Totalization Agreement', which will benefit millions of Indians working in the US.
Barack Obama leaves for three-day visit to India

Barack Obama left by Air Force One, the presidential aircraft, from the Andrews Air Force Base.
'Modi, Obama brought new vigour to Indo-US ties'

A senior official said that Modi is demonstrating willingness to break some of the older "truisms about wanting to have equal ties with all great powers".
