India Inc leaders on their companies, govt policy and the economy
'Education sector witnessing exciting times'

Pramod Maheshwari, Managing Director & CEO, Career Point Ltd

Pramod Maheshwari, Managing Director & CEO, Career Point Ltd says India's transition into a services driven knowledge based society has played a vital role in accelerating the execution of various new initiatives in the education sector.

 
 

'Incense industry empowering rural Indian women'

'Strong need to increase spending on literacy'

In India, there is a strong need to increase spends on literacy programmes especially at local levels, says Pearson Education India CEO Ranu Kawatra.
'Good roads, lower taxes need of the hour'

'Hungama's working on movie books concept'

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment MD & CEO Neeraj Roy talks about the company's innovative plans for the music industry in the future.
'Sports is the new arena of business'

Jaypee Sports International MD & CEO Sameer Gaur says the company is working towards being good at handling championships like Formula One and World Superbike.
'M&A helping Indian firms emerge globally'

'Dell has made touch affordable for all'

Dell India Director, EUC, Marketing, Shishir Singh says the company expects touch panels to become cheaper around early next year, as the volumes go up.
'Real estate has entered phase of maturity'

Sanjay Dutt, Executive MD, South Asia, Cushman & Wakefield says the future of the real estate sector in India is tremendous in the next few years.
'Messaging communication apps new gateways'

Nimbuzz CEO Vikas Saxena says messaging communications apps are the new gateways and with a much bigger disruptive potential than the last few gateways.
'Biggest competition in India is customer'

GoDaddy India VP & MD Rajiv Sodhi says the biggest challenge in the Indian market is to convince the customer about the need for a web presence.
'Have to build a digital bank for future'

'Banks should focus on improving credit strategies'

Vikram Narayan, CEO & Country Manager, Experian says a well-designed decision optimisation framework can provide a road map to developing a sound credit strategy
'High hopes from Chhota Bheem'

'Focus for next 12 months is to cut cost'

Armin Bruck, MD & CEO, Siemens India says from a 12-13 per cent attrition level in 2007, today Siemens India has an attrition level of around 4-5 per cent.
