BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Pramod Maheshwari, Managing Director & CEO, Career Point Ltd says India's transition into a services driven knowledge based society has played a vital role in accelerating the execution of various new initiatives in the education sector.
In India, there is a strong need to increase spends on literacy programmes especially at local levels, says Pearson Education India CEO Ranu Kawatra.
Hungama Digital Media Entertainment MD & CEO Neeraj Roy talks about the company's innovative plans for the music industry in the future.
Jaypee Sports International MD & CEO Sameer Gaur says the company is working towards being good at handling championships like Formula One and World Superbike.
Dell India Director, EUC, Marketing, Shishir Singh says the company expects touch panels to become cheaper around early next year, as the volumes go up.
Sanjay Dutt, Executive MD, South Asia, Cushman & Wakefield says the future of the real estate sector in India is tremendous in the next few years.
Nimbuzz CEO Vikas Saxena says messaging communications apps are the new gateways and with a much bigger disruptive potential than the last few gateways.
GoDaddy India VP & MD Rajiv Sodhi says the biggest challenge in the Indian market is to convince the customer about the need for a web presence.
Vikram Narayan, CEO & Country Manager, Experian says a well-designed decision optimisation framework can provide a road map to developing a sound credit strategy
Armin Bruck, MD & CEO, Siemens India says from a 12-13 per cent attrition level in 2007, today Siemens India has an attrition level of around 4-5 per cent.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces