PM Modi draws Twitter, Facebook deeper into govt

Aditya Kalra
PM Modi draws Twitter, Facebook deeper into government

PM Modi's focus on social media presents opportunities for the companies, which see India as one of their top growth markets and are sending senior executives to forge relationships with the government.

 
 

Govt eyes first overhaul of labour laws in decades

Excise duty concession on auto, consumer goods to continue: FM

Govt may add more drugs to essential list, cap prices

Modi govt may dismantle the Planning Commission

Modi govt now setting the stage for neo-Swadeshinomics

Let's transform to a 'skilled India' now, urges PM

Govt announces quadrilateral rail project to connect metros

Diamond Quadrilateral project envisages connecting major metropolitan cities with high speed trains to reduce the travelling time between cities.
Ratan Tata lauds Modi govt's steps to reboot economy

FM Arun Jaitley says time for action to fix the economy

Sugar mills get interest-free loan worth Rs 4,400 crore

Canada wants quick decisions on CEPA, BITs

PM Narendra Modi promises to rein in inflation

"No person should go to bed hungry," the Prime Minister said while stressing the government's resolve to bring food prices under check.
PM scraps Cabinet committee on UIDAI, 3 others

Govt's agenda is insightful, praiseworthy: India Inc

