Paola Subacchi

The coordination of monetary and fiscal policy has spurred a rethinking of central banks' role - and could portend a new era of active and varied monetary policy.

 
 

Anchoring the Arab Awakening

The economic situation in the so-called Arab Awakening countries is deteriorating quickly, and the imperative for large-scale coordinated action is overwhelming.
Controlling China's currency

Policy prescriptions for the global crisis

The formation of the eurozone and a half-century of globalisation have rendered once-proven macroeconomic policies ineffective.
Is the US in danger of losing its economic edge?

A new deal needed to get the world back on growth path

The real interest-rate risk

The IMF's half step

The IMF now recognizes that capital flows also bring risk, but its new position on capital controls does not go far enough, says Kevin P. Gallagher.
The competition factor

Financial globalisation in reverse?

Central banks' outdated independence

The two rabbits of international trade

Migration is development

Emerging Europe's deleveraging dilemma

