IN DEPTH
'5 top issues that I would like Modi govt to focus on'

Bhaskar Pramanik
Bhaskar Pramanik, Chairman, Microsoft India

Bhaskar Pramanik, Chairman, Microsoft India lists out five top issues that he would like Modi government to focus on:

 
 

Realty sector pins high hopes on Modi govt

Telecom sector bets big on Modi govt

Primarily, we need to have a stable, predictable and transparent regulatory environment.
'Digital inclusion through telecom infra will be imperative'

Three challenges Modi govt faces in pharma sector

Rajeev Nannapaneni, vice-chairman and CEO, Natco Pharma, on three issues in the pharmaceutical sector that need to be addressed and the possible solutions.

What the new government needs to do for farm sector

Ashok Gulati, Chair Professor for Agriculture, ICRIER lists out five issues that the new Narendra Modi government need to address in the farm sector:
5 issues in microfinance sector that need Modi's attention

India Inc looks to Narendra Modi with expectations

Power sector expectations from Modi govt

The government must ensure that domestic coal is available to all projects.
Five IT sector challenges for Modi govt

It is important that the government sees to it that the IT and BPO industry remains competitive and creates jobs and is able to deliver to its potential.
Microfinance sector expectations from Narendra Modi govt

Five issues that need to be addressed by the new government in the microfinance sector and for financial inclusion:
'Relief in home loans should be top priority for new govt'

Narendra Modi needs to change the home loans prioritization, which is now 10 lakhs, to at least Rs 25 lakh for small towns and Rs 50 lakh for metro towns like Mumbai.
'Improve infrastructure, boost productivity for farm growth'

Shashanka Bhide, Senior Fellow, NCAER says agriculture requires long-term interventions.
5 issues in pharma that needs to be addressed by Modi govt

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairman and Managing Director of Biocon on the five issues that need to be addressed in pharmaceuticals by the new Narendra Modi government:
Election results a mixed bag for corporate honchos

