Bhaskar Pramanik, Chairman, Microsoft India lists out five top issues that he would like Modi government to focus on:
Primarily, we need to have a stable, predictable and transparent regulatory environment.
Rajeev Nannapaneni, vice-chairman and CEO, Natco Pharma, on three issues in the pharmaceutical sector that need to be addressed and the possible solutions.
Ashok Gulati, Chair Professor for Agriculture, ICRIER lists out five issues that the new Narendra Modi government need to address in the farm sector:
The government must ensure that domestic coal is available to all projects.
It is important that the government sees to it that the IT and BPO industry remains competitive and creates jobs and is able to deliver to its potential.
Five issues that need to be addressed by the new government in the microfinance sector and for financial inclusion:
Narendra Modi needs to change the home loans prioritization, which is now 10 lakhs, to at least Rs 25 lakh for small towns and Rs 50 lakh for metro towns like Mumbai.
Shashanka Bhide, Senior Fellow, NCAER says agriculture requires long-term interventions.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairman and Managing Director of Biocon on the five issues that need to be addressed in pharmaceuticals by the new Narendra Modi government:
