In depth coverage of Kingfisher crisis from Business Today
Kingfisher Crisis

UBI targets UB Holdings over KFA loan default

Devidutta Tripathy | Mumbai
Vijay Mallya, United Breweries Group chairman

The move piles pressure on Vijay Mallya who is also being pursued by domestic banks for not meeting loan-repayment obligations linked to his Kingfisher Airlines.

 
 

Vijay Mallya's exit brings fizz to UB Group stocks

A few analysts said that the spike in UB group stocks could be like a 'dead cat bounce', which speculators might use to exit from their long-held positions.
Kingfisher Airlines pilot moves HC for unpaid salary

Kingfisher Q3 results not on accepted standards: Auditors

Kingfisher to appeal UK creditor's winding-up plea

HC admits winding up petition against UBHL

Kingfisher Airlines in talks with foreign investor

Karnataka HC summons Mallya in winding up case

Govt rejects KFA plea to re-appoint Mallya as CMD

The disclosure comes on a day when Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers, another UB Group firm, announced Mallya's resignation as a director.
Unpaid Kingfisher staff approach Labour Commissioner

Kingfisher Airlines posts Rs 822 crore loss in Q3

The finance costs of Kingfisher Airlines for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 350.99 crore, against Rs 401.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Kingfisher Airlines staff files complaint against Mallya

Promoter sells 4 cr Kingfisher Airlines shares

Prior to the transaction, Kingfisher Finvest held 7.21 per cent stake in the cash-strapped carrier. It now holds 2.27 per cent.
Kingfisher asks staff to defer strike

Mallya battles against winding up Kingfisher Airlines

