BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
BlackBerry Ltd unveiled a new, cheaper touchscreen smartphone and a "classic" model with a keyboard 'Z3' on Tuesday, as it tries to stem losses and win back once-devoted security-conscious business and government users.
CEO Jan Koum said the voice service will be deployed for Android and iPhones this spring, with Blackberry and Microsoft and Nokia phones coming later.
The Z2's built-in camera can capture video in so-called 4K resolution, an emerging standard that offers four times the details as current high-definition video.
The update this spring will address some of the gripes people have had when they use devices without touch capabilities.
The Z3 - codenamed Jakarta - is the first handset to be manufactured under its 5-year partnership with Foxconn.
"At launch time, the Nokia models launching with Opera pre-installed... include the devices Nokia X, Nokia X+ and Nokia XL," Opera wrote in a statement.
The new series will run Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and will offer Android apps and Microsoft services alongwith signature Nokia experiences.
BBM was a pioneering mobile-messaging service, but its user base has failed to keep pace with that of WhatsApp and other upstarts.
Samsung unveiled two new computerised wristwatches with health sensors and related fitness features.
The Mobile World Congress 2014 is all set to kick off at its usual venue in Barcelona from February 24. A curtain raiser on what to expect from the biggies.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces