Cause of worry

June-Sept season sees 14% lower rainfall

Rajendra Jadhav | New Delhi
That makes this the first back-to-back drought in three decades, and only the fourth in more than a century. The scant rains have hit the yields of summer-sown crops, especially in the south of the country.

 
 

Drought to cut summer-sown corn output by 15%: Industry

Monsoon rains likely below prior forecast: IMD chief

Laxman Singh Rathore, director general of India Meteorological Department (IMD), said the monsoon could start retreating this week.
Deficient monsoon puts 4 states, 5 crops at highest risk: Crisil Research

83% rainfall in July; situation grim in central, southern India: IMD

"Until now, July has witnessed minus 17 per cent of rainfall," India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Laxman Singh Rathore said.
Why IMD forecasts are watched with bated breath

Although rainfall in the first half of June was above normal, the 2015 forecast is sending some distress signals across due to the monsoon's impact on the economy.
How warming of Indian Ocean has affected monsoon

Rainfall deficit may rise on Monsoon withdrawal

Monsoon deficiency falls to 9%

Monsoon rainfall deficit widens to 10%: IMD

A strengthening El Nino weather pattern trimmed rainfall raising fears of the first drought in six years.
Moody monsoon may reduce kharif output

Rains ease low-crop concerns in El Nino year

Weather forecasters are not convinced and have warned of severe dryness in the autumn months.

Monsoon, macro data to set market trend

As per experts, a surprise rise in IIP and steady inflation data will, however, help the market.

