Standard Chartered is a unique bank when it comes to its technology strategy. At a time when most banks are keeping budgets flat, it is raising the spending by 7 per cent this year.
Sir Richard Hadlee is currently in Mumbai hard selling New Zealand as an investment destination at the Nasscom India Leadership Forum. He spoke to BT.
At the Nasscom India Leadership Forum 2012, Kumar Mangalam Birla talks to Aroon Purie about today's tech-savvy workers.
Union minister for Communications, IT and HRD Kapil Sibal said the government has no plans to censor social media, but said companies must obey the laws of the land.
A Business Today-Nasscom roundtable, moderated by the magazine's Editor Chaitanya Kalbag, dissects the issue.
