Latest buzz from India Leadership forum 2012
Home
IN DEPTH
Nasscom Leadership Forum 2012

StanChart to raise IT spending in FY13

Goutam Das | Mumbai

Standard Chartered is a unique bank when it comes to its technology strategy. At a time when most banks are keeping budgets flat, it is raising the spending by 7 per cent this year.

 
 

Shekhar Kapur on his new IT venture

More

'Retail revolution is fuelled by IT'

More

Money does not drive cricket: Richard Hadlee

Sir Richard Hadlee is currently in Mumbai hard selling New Zealand as an investment destination at the Nasscom India Leadership Forum.  He spoke to BT.
More

KM Birla and Aroon Purie on Gen Y in the workforce

At the Nasscom India Leadership Forum 2012, Kumar Mangalam Birla talks to Aroon Purie about today's tech-savvy workers.
More

IT firms eye boost from US healthcare mkt

More

Biz visibility a concern in FY13, say mid-tier CEOs

More

Send Obama Roses, Nasscom

More
 
 

TCS optimistic of healthy deal pipeline

More

Warner Bros bullish on investments

More

Sibal rules out censoring social media

Union minister for Communications, IT and HRD Kapil Sibal said the government has no plans to censor social media, but said companies must obey the laws of the land.
More

How to prevent women from dropping out

A Business Today-Nasscom roundtable, moderated by the magazine's Editor Chaitanya Kalbag, dissects the issue.
More

Europe entry an uphill task for IT firms

More

Indian IT to hire 200,000 in FY13

More
Advertisement