Business Today Latest News New Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Home
IN DEPTH
Search for new Microsoft CEO

New CEO Satya Nadella bats for reinvention at Microsoft

Yoshita Singh | New York
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

The 46-year-old said in his new role he would work on reinvention and innovation in the company in the new technology environment instead of harping about Microsoft's past successes.

 
 

Was Microsoft smart to play it safe with CEO pick?

More

Nadella takes biz size of top-10 India origin CEOs to $350 bn

More

'Nadella's rise reflects how good Indian students are'

More

CEO watch: Who is Satya Nadella?

More

How Microsoft chose Satya Nadella for the top job

More

We are hungry to do more: Nadella tells Microsoft employees

More

Nadella's email to employees on first day as Microsoft CEO

Here is the full email Satya Nadella wrote to the Microsoft employeees on his first day as a CEO.
More
 
 

Satya Nadella becomes a rage in cyber world

More

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella offered Rs 112 cr pay package

More

Read: Steve Ballmer's memo after Nadella's appointment

More

I raised my hand to be Microsoft CEO, says Satya Nadella

India-born Satya Nadella believes his role as CEO would enable him to make an impact in an increasingly "software-powered" world and drive innovation.
More

Cricket taught me teamwork, leadership: Nadella

More

Satya Nadella: Hyderabad's eagle rises to Microsoft top

Satya Nadella studied at Hyderabad Public School. The school's emblem is an eagle and it prods its students to think of themselves as eagles and aim to soar high.
More

India-born Satya Nadella named CEO at Microsoft

More
Advertisement