The Rajat Gupta Trial

Rajat Gupta's appeal to quash insider trading conviction fails

Yoshita Singh | New York
Former Goldman Sachs director Rajat Gupta

US District Judge said that Gupta's argument that the evidence of personal benefits presented at the trial was insufficient to sustain his conviction calling it "both too late and too little".

 
 

Rajaratnam, Rajat Gupta seek to void insider trading fine

Rajaratnam, who is serving an 11-year prison term, is trying to void a $92.8 million penalty while Gupta wants to throw out his criminal conviction.
Rajat Gupta to be released in March 2016

The former McKinsey head suffered a major blow this week when his petition to rehear his insider trading conviction was denied by an appeals court.
Rajat Gupta begins his two-year prison sentence

Rajat Gupta loses bid to delay prison

Rajat Gupta ordered to begin prison sentence in June

Rajat Gupta asks court to review $13.9 mn penalty

Rajat Gupta fined in insider trading case

Rajat Gupta files fresh plea in US court seeking release

The former Goldman Sachs Director, who was convicted in 2012, began serving a two-year prison term on insider trading charges in June, 2014.
Appeals court rejects Rajat Gupta's petition to rehear case

65-year-old Gupta reported to the minimum security satellite camp at FMC Devens in Ayer, Massachusetts, on June 17 to begin his two-year prison sentence.
Rajat Gupta to report to jail today to begin 2 year sentence

Rajat Gupta makes last-ditch effort to avoid going to prison

Rajat Gupta seeks re-hearing of insider trading conviction

Rajat Gupta's appeal on insider trading conviction rejected

Rajat Gupta questions use of wiretaps

