Narendra Modi, Indian economy, Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Jio, Raghuram Rajan, Demonetisation, Sensex, Nifty, Indian markets
Home
IN DEPTH
Year Round Up 2016

Spectre of default, credit pain may tail banks next year too

PTI | New Delhi
Spectre of default, credit pain may tail banks next year too

The withdrawal of high-value cash will also hit the bottom line of banks that have been busy exchanging old notes and issuing valid currency at the cost of credit growth and loan recovery.

 
 

From demonetisation to GST: 10 major events in the Indian economy in 2016

More

2016: Stocks win some, lose some; global triggers hold the cards

More

Gold fritters away solid opening, outlook remains foggy

More

Box office business: 5 films that entered the 100 crore club in 2016

More

Fawad Khan to Zakir Naik: India's tryst with bans in 2016

More
 
 

Retailers take on online biggies, eye consolidation in 2017

More

Year of exits at RBI: First Rajan, then old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes!

More

Seven Events That Defined the Telecom Sector in 2016

More

A volatile calm - the paradox of 2016 financial markets

More
Advertisement