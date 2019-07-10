Article 15 Box office collection Day 12: Ayushmann Khurrana's film likely to cross Rs 50-crore mark this week

Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role is maintaining a firm grip at the box office even on the twelfth day of its release. Despite a stiff competition from both Bollywood and Hollywood films, Article 15 box office collection is now inching closer towards the Rs 50 crore mark. Having raked in a total of Rs 46.21 crore, Article 15 has been praised for its acting and strong storyline. Article 15 box office collection in its first week was recorded to be Rs 34.21 crore, including Rs 5.02 crore on its first day and Rs 7.25 crore on its second day. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, Article 15 is based on the Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

The storyline for the socio-political drama film, Article 15, has been inspired from true life events, including 2014 Badaun gang rape and 2016 Una flogging incident. Ayushmann Khurrana, the protagonist, plays a police officer in the film. Article 15 is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha and also stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in significant roles.

Positive reviews and strong word of mouth helped the film to gain good start. "In a world of Bollywood cinema, where chest-thumping and nauseating patriotism is celebrated, it is safe to say Article 15 is a daring and well-meaning courageous film.Unlike Karan Johar's glossy Dhadak, which tiptoed around caste in its film even though the original Sairat was hard-hitting, Article 15 plunges right in, unabashedly," India Today's Lakshana N Palat wrote in her review. Produced by Zee Studios and Benaras Media Works, Article 15 was selected as the opening film for the 10th edition of London Indian Film Festival, which premiered on June 20.

