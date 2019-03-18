Badla box office collections Day 10: Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee's film collects Rs 56.70 crore

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla has become a hit at the box office. The crime-thriller has raked in Rs 56.70 crore in 10 days.

According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Badla has a potential to cross Rs 75 crore in its second week.

In nine days, Badla has raked in a total sum of Rs. 48.65 crore (India business) and Rs. 57.40 crore (gross collections). Badla has raked in Rs 38 crore in its first week and Rs 18.70 crore on second weekend.





#Badlaâ â biz at a glance...

Week 1: â¹ 38 cr

Weekend 2: â¹ 18.70 cr

Total: â¹ 56.70 cr

India biz.

HIT. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2019

According to Taran Adarsh, Badla has outperformed at the box office, and has surpassed collections of superhero flick-Captain Marvel in its second weekend.

#Badla is unstoppable and unshakable... Collects more than #CaptainMarvel in Weekend 2 [in fact, #Badla leads by a big margin]... Power of solid content... [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.60 cr, Sun 8.05 cr. Total: â¹ 56.70 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: â¹ 66.90 cr. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2019

The Sujoy Ghosh directorial marks Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's second film after 2016 hit-flick Pink. And just like Pink, this crime thriller has also received overwhelming reviews from critics and praises from cine-goers.

Ghosh who is known for his thrillers like Kahaani and Kahaani 2. His Badla is the official remake of the Spanish movie The Invisible Guest.

So far, Badla has had an uninterrupted run at the box office with no major release disrupting its course. Badla will however be joined by Akshay Kumar's Kesari on Holi. Movie critic Taran Adarsh , however predicted that Badla will still continue to score at the ticket counters.

In Ghosh's intense-thriller, Bachchan plays the role of Taapsee Pannu's lawyer, Badal Gupta. Naina (Taapsee), is accused of killing the man she had an affair with.

Also read: Badla box office collection Week 1: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu film earns over Rs 17 crore in overseas market

Alos read: Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 20: Ajay Devgn's film becomes 2nd highest grosser of 2019, earns Rs 144 cr