Badla box office collection Day 14: Taapsee Pannu-Amitabh Bachchan's film earns Rs 67.32 crore

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla has cruised past the Rs 65-crore mark on the 14th day of its release. Sujoy Ghosh's crime-thriller has so far collected Rs 67.32 crore worldwide. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, Badla collected Rs 38 crore in its first week and Rs 29.32 crore in the second week.





#Badlaâ â biz at a glance...

Week 1: â¹ 38 cr

Week 2: â¹ 29.32 cr

Total: â¹ 67.32 cr

India biz.

HIT. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2019

Badla has also overtaken the earnings of Big B and Taapsee's previous hit, Pink. According to Adarsh, the box office collection of Badla amounted to Rs 38 crore in its first week, while Pink, released in 2016, collected Rs 35.91 crore during the same period.

#Badla shows excellent hold in Week 2... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #102NotOut and #Pink... [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.70 cr, Sun 8.22 cr, Mon 2.80 cr, Tue 2.60 cr, Wed 2.60 cr, Thu 2.35 cr. Total: â¹ 67.32 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: â¹ 79.44 cr. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2019

Badla, produced under Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, is an adaptation of 2016 Spanish release The Invisible Man. The plot revolves Naina Sethi, who is blamed for the murder of her lover and is caught in the conspiracy. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Badal Gupta, a lawyer, and Taapsee Pannu essays the role of Naina Sethi.

Last week, Badla has had an uninterrupted run at the box office with no major release disrupting its business. The suspense-drama was joined by films like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's Photograph, Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed Milan Talkies, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's and Mere Pyare Prime Minister but remain unaffected.

However, Akshay Kumar's patriotic-drama 'Kesari' has given a big competition to Badla. Kesari, released on Holi, has earned Rs 21.50 crore in its opening day, while Badla could earn Rs 2.35 crore on Thursday.

