Badla Box Office Collection Day 20: Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee's film maintains steady run

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla is still running strong at the box office. Badla, which collected Rs 1 crore on Monday, earned Rs 90 lakhs on Tuesday, taking the total collection to Rs 76.69 crore.

Helmed by, Sujoy Ghosh, produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment, Badla is an official remake of 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest by Oriol Paulo.

The Sujoy Ghosh directorial is Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's second film after 2016 hit-flick Pink.





#Badla continues to trend well on weekdays... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 90 lakhs. Total: â¹ 76.69 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: â¹ 90.49 cr. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

So far, Badla has broken the records of Amitabh and Taapsee's courtroom drama Pink and Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun which was also a suspense thriller.

The film collected Rs 38 crore in its first week, Rs 29.32 crore in second week, Rs 7.47 crore in third weekend and Rs 2 crore in its third week.

In Ghosh's crime-thriller, Amitabh Bachchan (Badal Gupta) plays the role of Taapsee Pannu's (Naina) lawyer. Naina, is accused of killing the man she had an affair with. Apart from these two, the film also features Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul and Tanveer Ghani in supporting roles.

