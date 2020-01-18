Business Today
Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 8: Deepika Padukone's film crashes; yet to make Rs 30 crore

Chhapaak Box office collection today: Chhapaak is Padukone's most dismal film at the Box Office after Finding Fanny and Lafangey Parindey. Here's all you need to know

Last Updated: January 18, 2020  | 10:53 IST
The Padukone film is struggling to break even with its budget
Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak

Chhapaak box office: The Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak is struggling to make it at the box office. Till now, the Deepika Padukone film has been able to mint only Rs 28.38 crore. Padukone has received plenty of praise from the critics for her performance as Malti in the movie. The stellar portrayal of Malti, however, is not helping the film at the Box Office.

According to the film critic Sumit Kadel, many shows of Chhapaak have been cancelled due to lack of audience. Kadel also went onto say in his tweet that this is a bigger disaster than Padukone's Finding Fanny and Lafangey Parindey.

Chhapaak disappointing performance at the box office comes on the back of its clash with Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Till now Tanhaji has earned Rs 118.9 crore. By the end of this week, it is expected that the Devgn film will recover its budget of Rs 150 crore.

The Deepika Padukone film, which released on January 10, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in the role of the social activist Amol.

