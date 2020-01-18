Chhapaak Box Office Collection Day 8: Deepika Padukone's film crashes; yet to make Rs 30 crore

Chhapaak box office: The Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak is struggling to make it at the box office. Till now, the Deepika Padukone film has been able to mint only Rs 28.38 crore. Padukone has received plenty of praise from the critics for her performance as Malti in the movie. The stellar portrayal of Malti, however, is not helping the film at the Box Office.

#Chhapaak disappoints... Lacklustre trending in Week 1... Partial holidays [Tue and Wed] helped marginally... Will find the going tough in Week 2... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr, Tue 2.55 cr, Wed 2.61 cr, Thu 1.85 cr. Total: â¹ 28.38 cr. #India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2020

According to the film critic Sumit Kadel, many shows of Chhapaak have been cancelled due to lack of audience. Kadel also went onto say in his tweet that this is a bigger disaster than Padukone's Finding Fanny and Lafangey Parindey.

#Chhapaak 2nd Fri- many shows are getting cancelled because of no audience. It has never happened with a Deepika Padukone starrer no matter how bad the film is. Today's collection will come in lakhs, its a bigger DISASTER than #FindingFanny & #LafangeyParindey .SHOCKING but true - Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 17, 2020

Chhapaak disappointing performance at the box office comes on the back of its clash with Ajay Devgn-Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Till now Tanhaji has earned Rs 118.9 crore. By the end of this week, it is expected that the Devgn film will recover its budget of Rs 150 crore.

The Deepika Padukone film, which released on January 10, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in the role of the social activist Amol.

