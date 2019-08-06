Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw Box Office Collection Day 4: Dwayne Johnson's film inches closer to Rs 50 cr mark in India

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Box Office Collection: The first spinoff of the Fast & Furious franchise, Hobbs & Shaw, is ruling the box office in India. The film earned Rs 42.90 crore in its opening week. Released on August 2, the film raked in Rs 13.15 crore on its opening day (Friday); Rs 13.75 crore on Day 2 (Saturday); and Rs 16 crore on Day 3 (Sunday), respectively.

With this, India has emerged as top-5 markets worldwide for Hobbs & Shaw followed by the US, Russia, UK and Indonesia, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham film has become the second biggest Hollywood opener of 2019 in India after Avengers: Endgame, which earned Rs 53.10 crore. Further, according to early estimates, the film's Day 4 (Monday) box office collection stood between Rs 7 crore and Rs 9 crore and the film most likely to cross Rs 50 crore mark by Monday.





#FastAndFurious: #HobbsAndShaw - a popular franchise in #India - packs a solid total... Witnesses good growth on Day 3... Will be interesting to see how it performs on weekdays... Fri 13.15 cr, Sat 13.75 cr, Sun 16 cr. Total: â¹ 42.90 cr Nett BOC. India biz. All versions. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2019

#India emerges in Top 5 markets worldwide for #HobbsAndShaw: USA, Russia, UK, Indonesia and India... China, France and Korea - other strong markets - to open later this month. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2019

Globally, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw clocked an estimated $180.8 million (about Rs 1,273 crores) in three days. The film earned an estimated $60.8 million (about Rs 428 crore) from its home market the US, and the remaining $120 million (about Rs 845 crore) of earning came from 63 other countries.

Among the 63 countries, Russia became he biggest market of Hobbs and Shaw with a recorded earning of $8.1 million in three days, followed by UK ($7.8 million), Indonesia ($7.69 million), India ($7.4 million), Mexico ($6.96 million), Japan ($6.58 million), Taiwan ($6.2 million), Germany ($5.45 million), Australia ($4.89 million), Malaysia ($4.67 million) and Brazil ($3.9 million).

This week, Hobbs and Shaw will be releasing in Belgium, France, and Italy, followed by South Korea (August 15), and China (August 23). Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages in 2,100 screens across India. In Fast & Furious - Hobbs & Shaw, Dwayne Johnson will be seen as Luke Hobbs, who works for the US Diplomatic Security Service, while Jason Statham plays the role of Deckard Shaw, a former UK Special Forces assassin-turned-mercenary. Directed by David Leitch of 'Deadpool 2' fame, the film also stars Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby in significant roles.

