Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh's film slows down; earns Rs 18.05 crore in 2nd weekend

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy is showing signs of slowing down just 10 days after its release. Zoya Akhtar's directorial, which had grossed over Rs 70 crore in its first weekend, has only managed to earn Rs 18.05 crore in its second weekend at the domestic box office. The film minted a total of Rs 100.30 crore in its first extended week with eight days as it was released on Valentine's Day.

According to trade expert, Taran Adarsh, the Ranveer Singh-drama is now dependent on metros/premium multiplexes, to cross the Rs 125 crore mark. The movie managed to earn Rs 3.90 crore, Rs 7.05 crore and Rs 7.10 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Ranveer Singh's film has collected Rs 118.35 crore at the domestic box office so far.

#GullyBoy consolidates its position on [second] Sat and Sun... Its biz is now dependent on metros/premium multiplexes, which should help it cross â¹ 125 cr in next few days... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr. Total: â¹ 118.35 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

#GullyBoyâ â biz at a glance... Week 1: â¹ 100.30 cr [Thu release; 8 days] Weekend 2: â¹ 18.05 cr Total: â¹ 118.35 cr India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy has received appreciation from both critics and moviegoers alike. In Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh plays the role of Murad, who is an aspiring rapper from the slums of Dharavi, Mumbai. The movie is loosely based on the lives of street rappers Divine and Naezy.

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions have co-produced Gully Boy. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Amruta Subhash, and Vijay Raaz, as supporting characters.

