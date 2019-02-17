Gully Boy box office collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh's film earns over Rs 50 crore; becomes Alia Bhatt's highest opening movie

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy is gaining momentum at the box office, especially due to positive word of mouth from moviegoers and good reviews from film critics. Zoya Akhtar's romantic-musical drama film witnessed nearly 45 per cent growth on Saturday and raked in around Rs 18.50 crore at the ticket window, which takes its total earnings to more than Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office.

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy had earned Rs 19.40 crore on its opening day but the collections dropped to Rs 13 crore on the second day on Friday.

#GullyBoy dips in metros [marginal] and mass circuits/Tier-2 cities [maximum] on Day 2... Day 3 [Sat] and Day 4 [Sun] should witness substantial growth at metros [target audience]... Strong *extended* weekend on cards... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr. Total: â¹ 32.50 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2019

Gully Boy has received praise from both Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities. While Anil Kapoor called the director a mastermind and Ranveer Singh a tiger, Hollywood actor Will Smith shared a video, praising Ranveer's rapping skills, on Instagram.

" Yo Ranveer congrats man I am loving what you're doing with Gullyboy for me old school hip hop here seeing hip hop all over the world like that I am loving it man congrats " - Will Smith to Ranveer Singh - OMGGGG!!!!! ðâ¥ï¸â¥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/AzZWjDmZLk - RanveerSingh TBTð (@RanveerSinghtbt) February 16, 2019

Interestingly, Gully Boy has now become Ranveer Singh's second-biggest opening movie after Simmba, released on December 28, 2018. Simmba had grossed nearly Rs 20 crore on its very first day and collected a total amount of over Rs 250 crore at the Indian box office. Taking an advantage of Valentine Day's release, Gully Boy has become Alia Bhatt's highest opening film. Her highest grosser, Raazi, released on May 11, 2018, had collected around Rs 123 crore.

In Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is in the role of Murad Ahmed, who is an aspiring rapper and beats all odds to make him stand apart from the crowd. Safeena Firdausi, played by Alia Bhatt, is his girlfriend and a medical student. The film is inspired by the real-life events of street rappers Divine and Mumbai's hip-hop culture. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie also features Kalki Koechlin as Shweta, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Shrikant / MC Sher, Vijay Raaz as Aftab Ahmed, Jasleen Royal as Juhi and Chaitnya Sharma as MC Checkmate.

(Edited By Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Gully Boy Review: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt steal the show in a near-perfect movie

Also Read: Tamilrockers leaked Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy, Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love full movie online

Also Read: Vande Bharat Express begins first commercial run; book your tickets today, says Railway Minister