Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's movie paces towards Rs 100 crore

Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's first movie together is proving to be a riot at the box office. Everything seems to be working in the favour of the movie. Zoya Akhtar's film has received unanimous praise from critics and audiences alike. The lead actors have been lauded for their performances. Additionally, the soundtrack has also become a hit, with the song Azadi becoming an anthem of sorts. With all this and positive word of mouth, it is almost certain that Gully Boy is going to be one of the year's biggest films.

Gully Boy made Rs 51.15 crore in three days. It had collected Rs 19.40 crore on Thursday, Rs 13.10 crore on Friday and, Rs 18.65 crore on Saturday, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Ranveer Singh's movie's collections saw an uptick on Sunday and made Rs 21.30 crore, taking the earnings to Rs 72.45 crore in four days.

The movie is expected to surpass the lifetime business of Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do on Day 5, while the collections of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is expected to be surpassed in the first week.

#GullyBoy has excellent *extended* weekend... Will cross â¹ 75 cr today [Mon]... Metros exceptional... Mumbai circuit terrific... Tier-2 cities pick up... Metros to trend strongly on weekdays... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr. Total: â¹ 72.45 cr. India biz - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2019

Not only at the domestic turf, Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy has also been making the waves overseas. Taran Adarsh tweeted that the movie made Rs 10.70 crore in US and Canada alone. It also earned Rs 6.38 crore from UAE and GCC, while it made Rs 1.67 crore in UK, Rs 1.63 crore in Australia and Rs 40.94 lakh in New Zealand and Fiji till Saturday.

#GullyBoy is making the right noise #Overseas... USA+Canada: Crosses $ 1.5 mn [â¹ 10.70 cr]. Few locations to be added. UAE+GCC: $ 894k [â¹ 6.38 cr] UK: » 181,307 [â¹ 1.67 cr] Australia: A$ 320,435 [â¹ 1.63 cr] NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 83,588 [â¹ 40.94 lakhs] Note: Thu to Sat biz.@comScore - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2019

Even before the release of the movie, Gully Boy had garnered praises from industry members. Even Hollywood superstar Will Smith was all praises for Ranveer Singh. In a video that has gone viral, Will Smith can be seen congratulating the actor. "Yo Ranveer! Congrats man! I am loving what you're doing with Gully Boy. For me old school hip hop here seeing hip hop all over the world like that I am loving it man, congrats. Go get them!" said the actor.

Gully Boy is loosely based on the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. It revolves around the life of Murad, an aspiring rapper who lives in Dharavi. The BusinessToday.In review called Gully Boy a near-perfect movie adding, "Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have made a film for years to come. It does not only shed light on the underground rap scene, but also highlights the stark difference in lifestyle of the rich, middle class and the poor."

