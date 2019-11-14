Housefull 4 Box Office Office Day 20: Akshay Kumar's movie second comedy to make Rs 200 crore

Akshay Kumar's latest film Housefull 4 has proved to be a cracker at the box office. It is now the second Hindi comedy film to enter the much-coveted Rs 200 crore club. Housefull 4 box office collection stood at Rs 200.58 crore on Wednesday. It is the second biggest comedy after Golmaal Again that released on Diwali 2017.

Moreover, Housefull 4 is also one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. It is just a step behind Akshay Kumar's previous hit, Mission Mangal that made Rs 203 crore at the box office. The other movies that proved to be blockbusters at the box office this year are War (Rs 318 crore), Kabir Singh (Rs 278 crore), Uri: The Surgical Strike (Rs 244 crore) and Bharat (Rs 211 crore).

With this collection, Akshay Kumar has become the highest-grossing actor of the year.

Housefull 4's box office collection saw a drop of 50 per cent on Wednesday from Tuesday as it clashed with Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala. Bala has also been performing rather well at the box office, making it the seventh consecutive hit of the actor.

Housefull 4 is the biggest film of the Housefull franchise. The Farhad Samji-directorial earned Rs 46.50 crore on its opening weekend.

Akshay Kumar's latest comedy was released along with Rajkummar Rao's 'Made in China' and Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Saank ki Aankh'. Housefull 4's box office collection, however, surpassed its competitors by a long mile.

Along with Akshay Kumar, Housefull 4 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Kriti Sanon.

Also read: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 19: Akshay Kumar starrer crosses Rs 200 mark; remains steady in third week

Also read: Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 17: Rs 200 crore a step away for Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer