Indian Navy releases SSR, AA 2019 merit list; check on joinindiannavy.gov.in

The Indian Navy has declared the results of SSR, AA 2019 for 02/22 batch on its official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the SSR, RA exam 2019 can login on the official website to check merit list.

How to check Indian Navy SSR, AA result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Navy--joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your username and password

Step 3: After login, click on view result.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take print out of the future reference.

