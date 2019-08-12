Jabariya Jodi Box Office Collection Day 3: Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra's film makes Rs 11.40 crore

Jabariya Jodi Box Office Collection: Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chora's latest release Jabariya Jodi has earned nearly Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend. The film, which released on August 9, collected Rs 3.15 crore on its opening day. On Day 2, the film picked-up slightly and raked in Rs 4.25 crore. Further, as per early estimates, on Day 3 (Sunday) the film has earned close to Rs 5 crore, thus taking the collection to Rs 11.40 crore.

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh. This is the second time Sidharth and Parineeti Chopra have shared the screen space. Last, they were seen in their 2014 hit film Hasee Toh Phasee.

Jabariya Jodi is about 'Pakadwa' wedding in which an eligible bachelor is kidnapped by the bride's family and forced into marriage to avoid dowry. Malhotra plays the role of a thug in Jabariya Jodi and Parineeti Chopra, his love interest. 'Pakadwa' wedding is practiced in UP and Bihar region of the country.

Jabariya Jodi was earlier clashing with Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana on August 2 , but the Jabariya Jodi makers moved the release date to August 9 to do away with the competition. However, factoring the film's growth, this does not seem to have worked quite well for the film.

Moreover, upcoming releases-Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' and John Abraham's 'Batla House', both of which are set for a high-octane clash on Independence Day might impact Jabariya Jodi's box office business further.

