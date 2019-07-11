Kabir Singh Box office collection Day 20: Shahid Kapoor's film likely to emerge as highest grossing film of 2019

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's latest romantic drama, Kabir Singh, has been running strong at the box office even after about three weeks of its release. Despite India versus New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, Kabir Singh Box office collection touched Rs 243.17 crore. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh could soon emerge as the highest grossing film of the year by crossing the box office collection of Vicky Kaushal's Uri-The Surgical Strike.

#KabirSingh remained steady on [third] Tue, despite #INDvNZ cricket match [#CWC19]... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Uri today [Wed] and emerge highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: â¹ 243.17 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 10 July 2019

Kabir Singh's dream run at the box office has made it Shahid Kapoor's first film to score a double century. Kabir Singh is also the fifth highest-grossing movie in a third weekend. Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh had opened with a colossal start at the box office by earning Rs 20.21 crore on its first day of release. The film has broken several records since its release. Kabir Singh, which was released across 3,123 screens in India and a total of 493 screens overseas, is the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the box office this year and is the only movie that did not release on a holiday.

The film, however, received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, is also the fourth Bollywood film of 2019 to gross over Rs 20 crore on its first day. Salman's Bharat, which released on Eid, had earned Rs 42.3 crore on its first day, becoming the biggest opener of 2019. The other three films of 2019 that had secured strong box office collections on Day 1 were Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore), Kesari (Rs 21.06 core), and Gully Boy (Rs 19.40 crore). Kabir Singh is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and focuses on the protagonist, an alcoholic surgeon (played by Shahid Kapoor) who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend (played by Kiara Advani) is forced to marry someone else.

