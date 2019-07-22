Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 31: Shahid Kapoor's film becomes top grosser in Australia, here is how much it earned

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection: Shahid Kapoor's film Kabir Singh has added another feather in its cap -- the film has become the biggest Indian blockbuster in Australia. It has become the first Indian film in Australia to cross A $1 million mark and has also surpassed the lifetime business of other big Bollywood films of this year. Kabir Singh has raked-in A$ 1,155,898 in Australia while Gully Boy collected A$ 944,974, Uri: The surgical Strike ( A$ 887,921), Bharat (A$ 852,506) and Kalank (A$ 834,037).





Kabir Singh is the remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. Both the films are directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy. However, Kabir Singh's box office collection has been unprecedented. Release on June 21, the film yesterday completed one month in the theater. Thereafter, actress Kiara Advani, who played the role of Preeti in the film wrote a note of gratitude to the director and her co-stars after film's success. Kiara wrote, "Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don't know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me. But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn't help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me- Shahid Kapoor my costar, confidant and friend through this journey who completed and made this story so real and believable. Sandeep Sir, the OG! His conviction to stay true to his story and make it so unapologetically, his passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can't stop yourself from feeling for them". Kiara further thanked film's producers and musician by saying, "Thank you for creating a soundtrack that became an anthem and the heartbeat of the film! ".

The film has become the biggest blockbuster of this year in India and is also Shahid Kapoor's biggest solo film till date with an earning of Rs 271 crore.

The footfalls of the film have crossed films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ek Tha Tiger. According to boxofficeindia, Kabir Singh will be among the top twenty five most watched films in the theaters of the last 25 years, soon.

In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of the title character Kabir Singh and Kiara Advani plays the role of his girlfriend Preeti. Film Kabir Singh is about an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend is forced to marry someone else.

