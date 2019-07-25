Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 34: Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster film continues to entertain audience

Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster film Kabir Singh has completed more than a month at the box office but still the film is continuing its dream run at the ticket window. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Kabir Singh turned out to be the most successful film of the year at the box office. The film has gifted Shahid Kapoor his first solo Rs 200-crore plus movie.

Shahid Kapoor's this film was embroiled in a lot of controversies and was accused of showing "misogynistic" content. However, the negative publicity helped it gain strong growth across all major circuits. The film also hurt the overall collections of Hrithik Roshan's much-hyped Super 30 and Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15.

According to the latest report by boxofficeindia.com, the film collected a total of Rs 75 lakh on Day 33 day. So far, the film has managed to collect a total of Rs 270.43 crore at the box office.

Week-wise, Kabir Singh raked in Rs 133.13 crore in its first week. Its second-week collection recorded earnings of Rs 78.18 crore. The third-week collection of the film stood at Rs 35.40 crore, while in its fourth-week the film earned Rs 16.36 crore.

Kabir Singh is the Bollywood remake of his 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Shahid Kapoor essays the character played by Vijay Deverakonda in the regional hit. The film also stars Kiara Advani as Shahid Kapoor's girlfrind, Arjan Bajwa as Kabir Singh's brother and Suresh Oberoi as Shahid Kapoor's father. The film hit the screens on June 21.

