Kesari Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's film earns Rs 78 crore

Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari has shown tremendous growth at the box office. The periodic-drama, released on Holi has raked in Rs 78.07 crore till now at the box office. Kesari, helmed by director Anurag Sinha, has been released in 4,200 screens across the world. It is running to packed theatres in 3,600 screens across India.

Based on the 1897 Battle of Saraghari, the film witnessed humoungous box office collections on its opening day. According to trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, Kesari minted Rs 21.06 crore on Day 1, Rs 16.75 crore on Day 2, Rs 18.75 crore on Day 3 and Rs 21.51 crore Day 4, respectively.





The film has received raving reviews from both critics and cinegoers. The plot of Kesari delinates how just Sikh 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army, led by Havildar Ishar Singh (Akshay Kumar), put up a strong fight against the Afghan soldiers' who attempted to capture Saragarhi in the year 1897.

Factoring the box office collections of 4-day-old Kesari, Akshay Kumar knows very well how to strike a chord with the audience. From Padman to Gold, Akshay's nationalistic and social dramas have always remained successful at the box office.

For instance, with its record earning on Day 1 Kesari has become biggest opener of 2019. Akshay's Kesari has become his second biggest opener after Gold, which made Rs 25.25 crore on its first day.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Kesari features Parineeti Chopra, Bhagyashree, Edward Sonnenblick, Ashwath Bhatt and Mir Sarwar in significant roles.

