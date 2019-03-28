Kesari Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's film makes it to Rs 100 crore

After delivering back-to-back hits with PadMan, Gold and 2.0 in 2018, Akshay Kumar opened this year too with a bang. His latest war-drama film Kesari has become the fastest Rs 100 crore grosser of 2019, so far. Kesari raked in Rs 100.01 crore in just 7 days.

According to the latest report by trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, Kesari crossed Rs 50 crore mark on its third day and on Sunday the film managed to rake in a total of Rs 21.5 crore at the box office. The collection on Sunday went up around 15% from the previous day.

#Kesari is now *fastest* â¹ 100 cr grosser of 2019 [so far]... Crosses â¹ 100 cr on Day 7... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52. Total: â¹ 100.01 cr. India biz... â¹ 100 cr in days: #GullyBoy [Day 8]. #TotalDhamaal [Day 9]. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2019

However , Kesari witnessed a slight decline in the weekdays. The film minted Rs 8.25 crore on Monday, Rs 7.17 crore on Tuesday and Rs 6.52 crore on Wednesday.





#Badla continues to trend well on weekdays... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 2.65 cr, Sun 2.75 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 90 lakhs. Total: â¹ 76.69 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: â¹ 90.49 cr. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

Wednesday has proved to be a tricky day for big releases this year as films are noticed to have dropped heavily. Big Bollywood releases like Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy also witnessed a sharp decline at the box office on Wednesday. Total Dhamaal collected Rs 6.67 crore, while Gully Boy saw a decline of 30%.

Filmmaker Anurag Singh's Kesari which has been released in 4,200 screens worldwide and 3,600 screens in India has witnessed the same trend with a drop of around 13%, reported boxofficeindia.com.

Kesari depicts story of 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army who put up a strong fight against Afghan soldiers who attempted to capture Saragarhi in the year 1897.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, Kesari also features Parineeti Chopra, Mir Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, Vivek Saini and Vikram Kochhar in significant roles.

