KGF box office collection Day 11: Prashanth Neel's movie collects half of its worldwide collection from Karnataka alone

Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 1 has become the pride of Kannada film industry as the film has been appreciated widely. Actor Yash's KGF, originally made in Kannada, has managed to surpass language barriers, and has received good reviews from both critics and moviegoers. The film has collected nearly half of its entire earnings, over Rs 87 crore, from Karnataka alone. KGF's Hindi version has contributed Rs 24.45 crore towards its domestic collection. The movie managed to earn nearly Rs 6 crore from the overseas box office. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, KGF was released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Made with an estimated budget of Rs 80 crore, the film's overall business has already crossed over Rs 150 crore within 10 days of its release. Zero was also released on the same day as KGF. Actor Shah Rukh Khan's big release was made with an estimated budget of Rs 200 crore. But the film failed to impress critics as well as audience. In its second weekend, the film could earn just Rs 3.10 crore. While Yash's movie has grossed over Rs 146 crore at the Indian box office, Shah Rukh's film has managed to collect around Rs 87 crore.

#KGF biz at a glance... Week 1: â¹ 21.45 cr Weekend 2: â¹ 5.25 cr Total: â¹ 26.70 cr India biz. Note: HINDI version. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2018

However, with the release of Ranveer Singh's Simmba, the box office collections of both KGF and Zero have declined. Simmba has grossed Rs 75.11 crore and Rs 34.64 crore in domestic and overseas markets, respectively.

#KGF maintains well in Weekend 2... Decline in Weekend 2 [vis-Ã -vis Weekend 1]: 42.93%, which indicates a strong hold... Mumbai circuit continues to dominate... [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.25 cr. Total: â¹ 26.70 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2018

Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF, which stands for Kolar Gold Fields, is the first part of the two-part series. KGF: Chapter 1 narrates the story of a gangster named Rocky. Apart from Yash, KGF's star casts include Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar and Vasishta Simha.

