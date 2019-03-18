Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 17: Kartik Aryan-Kriti Sanon's film collects Rs 82.51 crore

Luka Chuppi starring Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan continues to pull the audience even in the third week. The romantic comedy has collected Rs 82.51 crore until now and it is inching towards the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

Laxman Utekar's film has done a huge business in Mumbai and Delhi circuits. The film has minted Rs 22.90 crore in Mumbai and Rs 16.51 crore in Delhi.





#LukaChuppi continues to show an enthusiastic trend during weekends... Records healthy numbers on [third] Sat and Sun [despite reduced screens/shows]... [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.40 cr. Total: â¹ 82.51 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2019

Luka Chuppi, released on March 1, made a business of Rs 8.01 crore on its opening day and by the end of opening weekend, the romantic comedy collected Rs 32.13 crore. In the first week, Luka Chuppi made a business of Rs 53.70 crore, in second week Rs 21.54 crore and on its third weekend , the rom-com collected Rs 7.27 crore, mentioned movie critic and film analyst Taran Adarsh.

#LukaChuppiâ â biz at a glance...

Week 1: â¹ 53.70 cr

Week 2: â¹ 21.54 cr

Weekend 3: â¹ 7.27 cr

Total: â¹ 82.51 cr

India biz.

HIT.#LukaChuppi benchmarks...

Crossed â¹ 50 cr: Day 7

â¹ 75 cr: Day 14

India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2019

Utekar's fim is made on a small budget of Rs 25 crore and has become producer Dinesh Vijan's third project in a row to taste box office success after Stree and Hindi Medium.

Luka Chuppi 's plot revolves around live-in relationships where Guddu Shukla, played by Kartik Aryan, falls in love with Rashmi Trivedi (Kriti Sanon), a headstrong woman. Rashmi suggests Guddu to be in a live-in relationship. Confusion and chaos begins when both their families enter in their lives.

Apart from Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak among others in significant roles.

