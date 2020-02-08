Malang Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohit Suri film makes around Rs 5 crore

Mohit Suri's suspense-thriller Malang could make around Rs 5 crore on its Day 1, Friday. The collections of Malang are likely to be impacted by its clash with the Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara and Vikram Bhatt's Hacked. All three films were released on February 7. Apart from these films, two Hollywood films have also released this Friday- Birds of Prey and Little Women.

The trailer of the T-series bankrolled film has received 38 million views on YouTube so far. The suspense-thriller has received mixed reviews so far as several critics have given it a positive rating and approximately 3 star ratings. Critics appreciated Anil Kapoor's performance as Anjaney Agashe and Disha's portrayal of Sara.

However, film critic Taran Adarsh said in his tweet that the film was 'disapppointing' . He gave it a rating of 2 out of 5 stars.

#OneWordReview...#Malang: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: â­ï¸â­ï¸

Mohit Suri misses the bus this time... #Malang works in patches, but its writing plays spoilsport, fails to grab your attention in entirety... Suspense doesnât create the desired impact either. #MalangReviewpic.twitter.com/I70b2cGsyc â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2020

It is also being reported that the film could do well as it has released alongside the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed political drama Shikara. This could possibly be because of the genres of both the films and also because of the star cast.

The audience who wants to be entertained on a weekend and not propelled to think is likely to choose Malang over Shikara. Malang features A- listers like Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles whereas Shikara features new comers like Aadil Khan and Sadia in lead roles.

Malang is a story of two youngsters Advait and Sara who are forced to cross paths with two police officers after a dramatic turn of events in their lives. Apart from A-listers like Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor, the film also stars actors like Vatsal Sheth, Amruta Khanvilkar, Elli Avram and Shaad Randhawa in important roles.

