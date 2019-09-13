Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 29: Akshay Kumar's film highest-earning Independence Day release

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection: Mission Mangal, based on ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission, launched in 2013, has become the highest grossing independence Day release so far. The film has surpassed Salman Khan's 2012 blockbuster -- Ek Tha Tiger, which collected Rs 198.78 crore at the box office. Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal has pulled in Rs 200.16 crore in 29 days to achieve this feat, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.

Released across 3,000 screens in India, Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar's third consecutive Independence Day release. His previous August 15 releases were Gold (Rs 104.72 crore) and Toilet Ek Prem Katha (Rs 134.22 crore).





The space drama has also become the third Fox Star Studio film to breach Rs 200 crore mark in the domestic market apart from Sanju and Prem Ratan Payo. Sanju, which is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt, minted Rs 342.53 crore and Sooraj Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo earned Rs 210.16 crore.

Taran Adarsh, further added, with Mission Mangal, actor Akshay Kumar has completed his first double-century at the box office. Akshay Kumar plays the role of scientist Rakesh Dhawan. The 52-year-old, in last three years had given numerous blockbusters, such as Kesari (Rs 154.41 crore), Rustom (Rs 128 crore) and several others but none of his movies could cross the coveted Rs 200 crore mark.

Mission Mangal, which is said to be India's first film based on space technology and has received mixed reviews at the box office. BusinessToday.In gave it 3 out of 5 stars and said, "Akshay Kumar looms around in Vidya Balan's shadow. She is delightful and is the star of the show. Mission Mangal is not a perfect film -- in fact, it has multiple flaws. Nevertheless, it is an enjoyable ride to Mars".

Mission Mangal box office collection at a glance:

Week 1: Rs 128.16 crore [8 days]

Week 2: Rs 49.95 crore

Week 3: Rs 15.03 crore

Week 4: Rs 7.02 crore

Total: Rs 200.16 crore

