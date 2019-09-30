Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Box Office Collection Day 10: Karan Deol's film, Prassthanam, The Zoya Factor go unnoticed

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and actress Saher Bammba's film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has not been received well at the box office. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which was released along with Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor and Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam on September 20, has gone unnoticed by the audience. Helmed by Sunny Deol, film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas has collected less than Rs 7 crore so far. However, the film gave a tough fight to Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor and Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam. Both Prassthanam and The Zoya Factor have collectively earned less than Rs 9 crore in last 10 days.

According to boxofficeIndia, all of these three films will be out of the theatres by this week as on October 3, the much-awaited Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War is going to release across India. The action-packed film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film Dream Girl and Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore are still continuing their dream run at the box office. Dream Girl has collected Rs 120.50 crore till now and Chhichhore has made Rs 133.53 crore.

