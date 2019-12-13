Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection Day 7: Kartik Aryan's film surpasses Luka Chuppi's earnings

Pati Patni Aur Woh box office collection: Film Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday has surpassed Rs 50 crore mark at the box office on its Day 6. The film has registered a total collection of Rs 51.61 crore till Wednesday, December 11. It is most likely that on Day 7, the film will surpass Kartik Aryan's March release Luka Chuppi's first week collection of Rs 53.70 crore.

Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh minted Rs 9.10 crore on the first day of its release. On its Day 2 (Saturday), its collections surge to Rs 12.33 crore and on Day 3 (Sunday), the film collected Rs 14.51 crore. The romantic-comedy, however, witnessed a decline in its weekdays collections. On Day 4 (Monday), Pati Patni Aur Woh earned Rs 5.70 crore, on Day 5 (Tuesday), it earned Rs 5.35 crore and on Day 6 (Wednesday), it collected Rs 4.62 crore. According to boxoffficeindia's early estimates, the romantic comedy has earned roughly around Rs 2 crore on its Day 7.

Meanwhile, the film's worldwide collection has touched Rs 70.35 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is the sequel of 1978 film of the same name. The original film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in lead roles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is clashing with Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat. Both Panipat and Pati Patni Aur Woh were released on the same day. So far, Panipat has raked in only Rs 24.18 crore. With Mardaani 2 featuring Rani Mukerji all set to release today, it is yet to be seen whether Pati Patni Aur Woh will be able to continue its dream run at the box office.

