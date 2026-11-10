Ramayana has collected ₹664 crore worldwide. Here is how far it is from its reported budget

Ramayana: Part 1 collected ₹346.35 crore net in India in its first five days, according to Sacnilk estimates updated on 10 November. Monday, the day after Diwali, alone brought in ₹107.50 crore. Its worldwide gross stands at ₹663.90 crore. That makes it a good moment to compare what the film has earned with what its stars were reportedly paid.
Ranbir Kapoor's fee for playing Ram across both parts has been reported at ₹150 crore, paid in two instalments of ₹75 crore. The makers have not confirmed it. Ramayana's five-day India net is about 2.3 times that figure. Net box office is not what the producers receive, since theatres and taxes take a share, so this is a scale comparison.
Yash, who plays Ravana and co-produces the film, was reportedly paid ₹100 crore. Sunny Deol, as Hanuman, reportedly earned ₹40 crore and Sai Pallavi, as Sita, ₹12 crore. Ravie Dubey's fee was reported at ₹2-4 crore, Lara Dutta's at ₹3 crore, Arun Govil's at ₹2.5 crore and Rakul Preet Singh's at ₹1-2 crore. Vivek Oberoi reportedly waived his fee.
Add up those reported fees and the eight paid actors come to roughly ₹310-314 crore for both films. Ramayana's five-day India net has already passed that total, by about 10-12%. Ranbir and Yash alone account for ₹250 crore, or about 80% of it. All fee figures come from media reports, which Siasat notes have not been officially confirmed.
Producer Namit Malhotra has said both parts together cost $500 million, which India TV converted to about ₹4,000 crore. The film's ₹663.90 crore worldwide gross is about 17% of that. Earlier reports had put the total at ₹1,600 crore, with about ₹900 crore for Part 1, though the makers did not split the cost. Against that ₹900 crore, the gross is about 74%.
Of the ₹663.90 crore worldwide gross, ₹413.90 crore came from India and ₹250 crore from overseas markets. That gives overseas a 38% share. Gross figures include taxes, which is why the India gross is higher than the ₹346.35 crore net.
Bhai Dooj on 11 November is the last day of the Diwali holiday stretch, and Tuesday's figure will show how quickly collections settle after Monday's peak. Part 2 is slated for Diwali 2027, so this film is only half of the spend. Watch for any official collection figures from the makers, which may differ from trade estimates.