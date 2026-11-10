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Ramayana has collected ₹664 crore worldwide. Here is how far it is from its reported budget

Ramayana has collected ₹664 crore worldwide. Here is how far it is from its reported budget

Ramayana made ₹346.35 crore net in five days, about 2.3 times Ranbir Kapoor's reported fee. We set its earnings against the cast's reported pay and the film's budget.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026, 1:06 PM IST
₹346.35 crore in five days
1/7

Ramayana: Part 1 collected ₹346.35 crore net in India in its first five days, according to Sacnilk estimates updated on 10 November. Monday, the day after Diwali, alone brought in ₹107.50 crore. Its worldwide gross stands at ₹663.90 crore. That makes it a good moment to compare what the film has earned with what its stars were reportedly paid.

Ranbir's fee, earned 2.3 times over
2/7

Ranbir Kapoor's fee for playing Ram across both parts has been reported at ₹150 crore, paid in two instalments of ₹75 crore. The makers have not confirmed it. Ramayana's five-day India net is about 2.3 times that figure. Net box office is not what the producers receive, since theatres and taxes take a share, so this is a scale comparison.

Yash, Sunny Deol and the rest
3/7

Yash, who plays Ravana and co-produces the film, was reportedly paid ₹100 crore. Sunny Deol, as Hanuman, reportedly earned ₹40 crore and Sai Pallavi, as Sita, ₹12 crore. Ravie Dubey's fee was reported at ₹2-4 crore, Lara Dutta's at ₹3 crore, Arun Govil's at ₹2.5 crore and Rakul Preet Singh's at ₹1-2 crore. Vivek Oberoi reportedly waived his fee.

The whole cast in five days
4/7

Add up those reported fees and the eight paid actors come to roughly ₹310-314 crore for both films. Ramayana's five-day India net has already passed that total, by about 10-12%. Ranbir and Yash alone account for ₹250 crore, or about 80% of it. All fee figures come from media reports, which Siasat notes have not been officially confirmed.

The budget is the bigger mountain
5/7

Producer Namit Malhotra has said both parts together cost $500 million, which India TV converted to about ₹4,000 crore. The film's ₹663.90 crore worldwide gross is about 17% of that. Earlier reports had put the total at ₹1,600 crore, with about ₹900 crore for Part 1, though the makers did not split the cost. Against that ₹900 crore, the gross is about 74%.

Overseas is pulling weight
6/7

Of the ₹663.90 crore worldwide gross, ₹413.90 crore came from India and ₹250 crore from overseas markets. That gives overseas a 38% share. Gross figures include taxes, which is why the India gross is higher than the ₹346.35 crore net.

What to watch next
7/7

Bhai Dooj on 11 November is the last day of the Diwali holiday stretch, and Tuesday's figure will show how quickly collections settle after Monday's peak. Part 2 is slated for Diwali 2027, so this film is only half of the spend. Watch for any official collection figures from the makers, which may differ from trade estimates.

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