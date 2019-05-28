PM Narendra Modi Box Office Collection Day 4: PM Modi's biopic makes Rs 2 crore on Monday

Vivek Oberoi starrer film PM Narendra Modi witnessed poor collections on its first weekday. The biopic based on PM Modi's life minted Rs 2 crore (approximately) on Monday, bringing its total collection to around Rs 13 crore.

PM Narendra Modi hit the screens on May 24 and on its opening day, the film collected Rs 2.88 crore. However, the film picked up over the weekend and earned Rs 3.76 crore and 5.12 crore on Saturday and Sunday.

The PM's biopic has been slammed by critics, unanimously, who have called it a farcical hagiography.

Helmed by national award winning director Omung Kumar, the film PM Narendra Modi had to shift its release date multiple times due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

The film was initially scheduled on April 5 but later got pushed to April 11. Just a day before the release, the Election Commission of India ordered the makers of the film to stall the film release and the film again got a new release date.

Several Opposition parties opposed the release of the film around the polling period as they believed it would sway voters.

On May 2, film Producer Sandip Ssingh announced about the final release date of PM Narendra Modi , he said, "We come again fighting all the roadblocks & hurdles coming in our way! #PMNarendraModi now in cinemas from 24th May. "

Film PM Narendra Modi features Vivek Oberoi as PM Modi, Manoj Joshi Amit Shah, Rajendra Gupta as Modi's father, Zarina Wahab as Modi's mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta as Modi's wife.

