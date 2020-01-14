Ranveer Singh's 83 cast revealed: Tahir Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath

The poster of the 83 film was finally revealed today. It was not only the poster, however, that we got to know about. We also got to know about who will portray some of the cricketers who were a part of the glorious 1983 World Cup victory.

The film 83 is also the first project where Ranveer and Deepika have collaborated after their marriage. In this movie, Ranveer Singh will be seen in the character of the former Indian Cricket team captain Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying the character of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife.

Taking to the official Instagram handle dedicated to the film, the makers of 83 revealed that Tahir Raj Bhasin will essay the role of Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar,also known as Sunny was an opener during the 1983 World Cup. He also broke Sir Don Bradman's record of 29 centuries and held the world record for the highest Test centuries scored and the highest number of runs in Test cricket.

Apart from Gavaskar, the character posters of Yashpal Sharma, Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Mohinder Amarnath were also released by the makers. The instagram posts also went onto reveal that Jatin Sarna who plays Bunty in Sacred Games will portray Yashpal Sharma who scored 89 runs in the opening match of the 83 World Cup. The tenacious comeback man of Indian cricket Mohinder Amarnath will be brought to life on the silver screen by Saqib Saleem and the Tamil actor Jiiva will play the character of the charismatic and aggressive opening batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Apart from Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna,Saqib Saleem and Jiiva, the film also features actors such as Nishant Dahiya,Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Boman Irani and Sahil Khattar in significant roles.

