RAW Box Office Collection Day 5: John Abraham-Mouni Roy's film crosses Rs 25 crore mark

John Abraham's spy thriller has managed to collect Rs 26 crore at the box office in just four days. RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, which hit the screens on April 5, collected Rs 5 crore on its opening day. Its opening weekend collection was Rs 20.50 crore, and on Monday the film did a business of Rs 2.50 crore. RAW has grossed Rs 30.45 crore worldwide.

John Abraham's RAW is likely to do better business than his last film Force 2, which earned Rs 58.75 crore at the box office, reported boxofficeindia.com

RAW is facing a stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Kesari at the domestic box office. Kesari has raked in Rs 143.02 crore in 20 days, and is now edgeding towards Rs 150 crore mark.

John Abraham's RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter is inspired by a true incident. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. In the film, John Abraham plays the role of a spy.

The film features Mouni Roy opposite John Abraham. Roy made her Bollywood debut last year in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.

Apart from John Abraham and Mouni Roy, RAW also stars Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and Raghubir Yadav in other significant roles.

